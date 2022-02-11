BREAKING: Ex-BBC reporter Andrew North reportedly “kidnapped by Taliban”

The ex-BBC reporter Andrew North has reportedly been “kidnapped” by the Taliban, according to the former Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh.

The former vice-president of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, has reported that the ex-BBC journalist Andrew North is one of the latest to be kidnapped by the Taliban.

On his Twitter account, Saleh posted: “Due to no media, no reporting by citizens & a suffocating atmosphere corruption, crime & atrocities aren’t well exposed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“As an example, 9 citizens of western countries have been kidnapped, amongst them Andrew North of BBC & Peter Juvenal, owner of Gandomak Restaurant.”

North has been working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

According to the UN refugee agency: “Two journalists with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”

In response to the situation, Paul Danahar, the Foreign Editor of BBC News, tweeted: “Andrew North is working for the UN in Kabul. He is a former colleague and a respected journalist. All inquiries about his situation, which his friends and colleagues are obviously concerned about, should be directed to the UN.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.