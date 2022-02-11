BREAKING: Young boy killed driving a car.

TRAGIC NEWS – A young boy has been killed while driving a car in Limerick shortly before 2 am on Friday, February 11.

The 12-year-old boy was reportedly the only person in the vehicle, which crashed into a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare. The boy sadly died at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police, who revealed the lorry driver was unhurt, are now urging anyone in the area to come forward with dashcam footage which could potentially help them with their enquiries into this tragic event. The young boy’s body has been taken to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick, the Irish Mirror reports.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 2 am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following a collision between a car and a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

“The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was fatally injured.

“He was the sole occupant of the car. His body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick.

“The coroner has been notified.

“The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

“The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are currently in place on the N21, with city-bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information when it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.