Benissa’s municipal employees not happy about longer hours

BENISSA town hall employees are protesting against the decision to increase their working week from 35 hours to 37.5.

The Comisiones Obreras, UGT and STAS unions have issued a joint communique, accusing Human Resources councillor Jorge Ivars of lacking “willingness to negotiate and reach consensus” and of applying “illegally and unilaterally” decisions that affected the social and employment conditions of the town hall collective.

In response, Ivars stated that the reduction had been a temporary measure and that 37.5 hours was in any case established in the Basic Statute of Public Employees as the working week. He also pointed out that returning to longer hours would provide a better service to the public.