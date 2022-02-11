Awards for superstar members of the Royal British Legion in Javea

PAM DAWES and Tony Edmunds, members of the Royal British Legion’s Javea branch, recently received Chairman’s awards.

Pam has volunteered for over 20 years at both district and branch level and has been the branch Membership secretary and treasurer for many years.

Tony’s award recognised his work as the previous branch chairman and also as Poppy Appeal co-ordinator.

The Javea Branch also received The Fallen Hero Award, presented to the branch which makes a significant year-on-year increase in the Poppy Appeal.

Thanks to the generosity of Poppy Box donations, plus the amazing sum raised by Pam Small’s Fitsteps Group in November and the proceeds from the Four Amigos in the Denia-Cenotaph cycle ride, the Javea branch almost doubled its contribution to the 2021 Poppy Appeal.

“Javea’s Royal British Legion also has a fabulous programme of planned social events for March, April, May and June, with a beach barbecue at the end of the summer,” branch secretary Louise Hunt announced.

“The autumn sees the formal launch of the 2022 Poppy Appeal in Benidorm and also Acts of Remembrance in November.”

To join the Royal British Legion and meet new friends, volunteer in the local area or simply support the Royal British Legion in Spain, it is not necessary to have served in the armed forces, Louise explained.

“Come to one of our meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Paris 24, Javea. Or take a look at our Facebook Page (Royal British Legion – Javea Branch) or our www.royalbritishlegion.org.uk/branches/javea website.”