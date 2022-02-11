Austrian police find migrants in box under truck

Austrian police have said that they found eight migrants hidden in a box that had been attached under a truck, in what they describe as life threatening conditions.

The individuals who are understood toe b from Turkey, had been smuggled from Romania via Hungary into Austria.

A number of the migrants suffered from hypothermia during the trip in freezing conditions, and some had fainted because they were exposed to the truck’s exhaust fumes for hours, according to police.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old Turkish man, was arrested along with a 56-year-old alleged accomplice, however the police did not reveal any further details on the traffickers or the migrants.

Austrian investigators discovered the hidden passengers and arrested the truck driver last month on a highway stop near Schwechat, southeast of Vienna, after they were tipped off by German authorities. The alleged accomplice, who also is Turkish, was arrested Friday in the Austrian city of Graz where he lives.

The incident was only publicised on Wednesday after the driver confessed to having smuggled up to 40 migrants to Austria on eight trips. Each person paid between 15 and 16,000 euros for the dangerous ride.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said: “This case shows once again how inhumane organised trafficking criminals act.

“We must ensure that a robust protection of the EU’s external borders deprives these criminals of their business basis.”

Despite the inhumane conditions and the dangers, migrants continue to go to extreme levels to enter the EU inlcuding in a box hidden under a truck.

