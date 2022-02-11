Altea’s emblematic yacht race, 200 Millas a Dos, returns for another edition in March

Altea's emblematic yacht race, 200 Millas a Dos, returns for another edition in March
WINTER REGATTA: Altea’s 200 Millas a Dos returns between March 4 and 6 Photo credit: Club Nautico Altea

ALTEA’S 200 Millas a Dos yacht race returns for its 36th edition between March 4 and 6.

Boats competing in the race organised by Altea’s Club Nautico cover the 200 nautical miles (approximately 370 kilometres) of the Altea-Ibiza-Altea route with a crew of two.

Twenty-three yachts have already signed up for the race with more expected to register before the February 27 closing date.  Regarded as the Mediterranean’s most emblematic winter regatta, it is also its toughest owing to the weather conditions

There is a first prize of two one-kilo silver bars for the best time, two half-kilos bars for the second in and two quarter-kilo bars for third place.

