Almeria City’s idling buses ‘a health risk’

ALMERIA CITY residents complained about prolonged noise from “polluting buses” that wait up to 20 minutes with their engines running.

Stops in Calle Gregorio Marañon, adjoining the La Salle school, Rambla Obispo Orbera and Rambla Federico Garcia Lorca were the principal culprits, the Asociacion de Vecinos Bastetani claimed.

Members have now asked Almeria mayor, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco to put an end to a problem that city centre residents are obliged to endure each day.

They also called on him to be stricter in applying regulations introduced to cut down on pollution.

The city buses created noise and air pollution, not only endangering the health of residents living near the bus stops, but the public in general, the association maintained.