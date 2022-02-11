Almeria City’s idling buses ‘a health risk’

ALMERIA BUSES: Remain at bus-stops up to 20 minutes with engines running Photo credit: Alsa

ALMERIA CITY residents complained about prolonged noise from “polluting buses” that wait up to 20 minutes with their engines running.

Stops in Calle Gregorio Marañon, adjoining the La Salle school, Rambla Obispo Orbera and Rambla Federico Garcia Lorca were the principal culprits, the Asociacion de Vecinos Bastetani claimed.

Members have now asked Almeria mayor, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco to put an end to a problem that city centre residents are obliged to endure each day.

They also called on him to be stricter in applying regulations introduced to cut down on pollution.

The city buses created noise and air pollution, not only endangering the health of residents living near the bus stops, but the public in general, the association maintained.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

