Adidas bare breasts ad goes viral

Sportswear manufacturer Adidas has created a stir online after launching an ad campaign to advertise its new range of products, showing bare breasts. The ad, which is meant to sell its new range of bras, does just the opposite according to many who have commented online.

The image posted on the company’s Twitter feed which says: “women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes”, has gone viral (perhaps that was the intention).

Twitter users have also spotted a billboard containing the same nudity near the company’s headquarters in Germany. Meant to be introducing a multi-styled range of sports bras with “the right fit” for consumers with various body shapes, the idea has definitely grabbed the attention of social media users, but it hasn’t necessarily gotten the company potential new customers.

While many agreed the campaign’s “shock value” was high, the audience has split on whether it’s more horrible, amazing or just plainly wrong.

Many complain that there is already enough stigma attached to bra sizes and looks without the company adding to the problem, preferring instead for the company to have shown people in different size bras.

Others asked the question whether nude men would be used to advertise their boxer shorts, while others claim that the ads possibly exclude transgender consumers.

You can view the tweet here – beware contains potentially sensitive content.

But for every complaint there is also a supportive one as Adidas push the boundaries with their bare breasts ad that has gone viral.

