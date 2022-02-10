Work begins on the lookout and rest area overlooking Benitachell’s Moraig cove

BENITACHELL’S parks and green spaces initiatives are now taking shape

Work has started on a rest area and lookout at the start of the Ruta de los Acantilados (Cliff Route) overlooking the Moraig cove.

The €129,502 project on land provided by Benitachell town hall should be finished within four months and has been financed by the regional government.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Included in the Mediterranean Coast Action Plan (PACMAR), the lookout and leisure area with its spectacular views will also help to restore a zone that is practically bare of vegetation and affected by erosion.

Benitachell’s Beaches and Environment councillor Jorge Pascual stressed that work on the project will not affect visitors and hikers using the Cliff Route, but asked them to comply with any recommendations from the workmen and to be careful with their footing.