Work begins on the lookout and rest area overlooking Benitachell’s Moraig cove

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Work begins on the lookout and rest area overlooking Benitachell's Moraig cove
SPECTACULAR VIEWS: Work has begun on the lookout overlooking the Moraig cove Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

BENITACHELL’S parks and green spaces initiatives are now taking shape

Work has started on a rest area and lookout at the start of the Ruta de los Acantilados (Cliff Route) overlooking the Moraig cove.

The €129,502 project on land provided by Benitachell town hall should be finished within four months and has been financed by the regional government.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Included in the Mediterranean Coast Action Plan (PACMAR), the lookout and leisure area with its spectacular views will also help to restore a zone that is practically bare of vegetation and affected by erosion.

Benitachell’s Beaches and Environment councillor Jorge Pascual stressed that work on the project will not affect visitors and hikers using the Cliff Route, but asked them to comply with any recommendations from the workmen and to be careful with their footing.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here