Villa For Sale in Oria

EXCLUSIVE FOR NEXT HOUSE ALMERIA! An immaculately presented and well maintained three bedroom villa set on a large private plot with a 10 x 5m swimming pool, mature gardens, roof terrace and fantastic views of the surrounding mountain ranges with a separate apartment, ideal for guests or the option of B&B, on the outskirts of Oria.

Located just five minutes by car from the town of Oria, where you will find local amenities, and 25 minutes from Albox.

There is a large driveway with room for multiple cars. There is also a parking area and it has beautiful mature gardens.

Next to the garage there is a large annex with a kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom with shower. The annex also has a terrace and beautiful views.

The main door opens onto a hallway where there is the master bedroom which is a large and bright room with an en-suite bathroom. Across the hall there is another double bedroom, a family bathroom and another bedroom with bathroom. At the end of the hall is a large and bright living / dining room, and an open kitchen area.

The living room has large double glazed windows and doors directly to the terrace and pool area.

The kitchen is fully equipped with high quality furniture, granite worktops, gas hob, electric oven and fridge-freezer and an island ideal for breakfast. From the kitchen an archway gives access to a laundry room that houses the gas oil water heating system and gives access to the back garden.

At the rear of the villa there is a beautiful private pool and a large terrace offering plenty of space for sunbathing, all enclosed and safe for children.

All rooms have mosquito nets, metal shutters and security grills. There is air conditioning in the main bedroom and the dining room. In the rest of the rooms there are ceiling fans and many more extras.

The property also benefits from internet and satellite television.

This could be your next home in sunny Almería! Don’t miss it and book your visit now!

