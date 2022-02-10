Villa for sale in Las Labores, Albox

An immaculately presented and well maintained four bedroom villa set on a large, very private corner plot with a private pool, detached garage and storage, outdoor BBQ area, stunning mature and colourful gardens and fantastic views to the surrounding mountain ranges and the city, on the outskirts of Albox in the province of Almeria.

This beautiful villa is located just a few minutes drive from the large commercial town of Albox, which offers all the necessary services such as supermarkets, banks, bars, restaurants, pharmacy, post office and a medical centre, or 10-15 minutes walking distance.

You enter the house through a beautiful entrance with a sliding iron door. The gate opens onto an all tiled driveway which leads to a large parking area with a garage and the rest is gravelled with ample room to park several cars or a caravan. To the right of the parking area there is a pretty garden with mature trees, which surrounds the house all laid with gravel and there is a gate that accesses the pool and terrace area.

Past the garage and storage room is a private garden with a lovely seating area, ideal for relaxing, plus steps leading down to the rest of the garden. In front of the garage towards the house there is another beautiful garden area and from here there is a door that opens to the pool area, all tiled with a large sunbathing area, outside shower area, a covered terrace next to the shower, ideal for a barbecue area to enjoy the views and good meals with friends and family.

The pool area is easy to maintain with a large sunbathing area, in front is a lovely covered terrace which offers ample seating space and benefits from lovely views of the pool and surrounding mountains. From the covered terrace a door opens to the fully fitted kitchen and from here an arch gives access to the dining room and lounge with a corner fireplace and air conditioning. From the living room an arch opens to the hall and the main door of the house. From the entrance hallway to the left is the bright master bedroom with fitted wardrobe and en-suite shower room, to the right is a bedroom with a single bed, used as storage, but ideal for a study/office area .

Returning to the living room, an arch gives access to a hall that has a double bedroom on each side, one with a double bed, built-in wardrobe and air conditioning, and the other with two single beds and also air conditioning. In between the two bedrooms is a family bathroom with a bath.

All rooms have mosquito nets, metal shutters, ceiling fans, hot and cold air conditioning (except the main bed) and security bars.

The current owners have recently reinforced the front wall on the outside of the house and laid out the garden with new gravel. This house is ready to move in, but you can still put your own stamp on it by decorating, doing more landscaping, etc. It is ideal for a holiday home due to its easy maintenance, and also for permanent housing due to the proximity of the town and neighbours around, but very private.

Don’t miss out on this beauty, it won’t last long on the market! Contact us now to book your visit! We have your NextHouse in Almeria!

