Villa for sale in La Algorrabina, Cuevas del Almanzora

WE are proud to present this beautiful four bedroom detached villa with private pool, located in the hamlet of La Algorrabina, Cuevas de Almanzora, just five minutes drive from the town of Vera and 10 minutes from the beaches of Vera.

The location of the property is ideal if you are looking for something closer to the coast but independent, in a small community with houses all around yet private, and has beautiful views of the Desert Springs golf course and the sea in the distance.

Entering the house through the main entrance there is a lovely garden which has been beautifully landscaped with mature palm trees, shrubs and colourful flowers, and a large carport ideal for keeping the car out of the sun on hot summer days.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There is a paved path to the covered terrace / porch, ideal for sitting out and enjoying the views. From here the entrance door of the house opens into a hallway, from which you have access to the rest of the house. To the left is a downstairs family bathroom with shower, to the right is a very large bedroom with fitted wardrobes, ceiling fan and large picture windows to the back patio and pool.

This bedroom can be used as an office or reading room. Also from the entrance hall a door opens into a large and bright living / dining room with fireplace and ceiling fans, and with large picture windows on each side leading out to both the front and rear terraces with pool.

From the living room you have access to an independent, fully equipped kitchen, also with access to the terrace and pool.

The marble staircase leads to the second floor where you will find another family bathroom to the right and a large and bright double bedroom with fans and an en-suite bathroom.

On the third floor is a large roof terrace with beautiful views over the golf course and the sourrandings. The pool is surrounded by beautiful colourful flowers that give a very nice look, there is also a sitting area next to the pool, with a spacious sunbathing area.

The house is ideal for a holiday home as it is easy to maintain, or as permanent living being close to everything such as shops, bars and restaurants and lovely different beaches such as Villaricos, Palomares, Vera, etc.

Do not miss this beauty and contact us now to book your visit!

We have your next home in sunny Almeria!

Contact us now to book your visit! / Tel: 950 500 060 / www.nexthousealmeria.com / We have your Next House in Almeria!