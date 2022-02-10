Villa For Sale in Chercos

Exclusive for Next House Almeria! We are proud to present to you a unique property, with a first quality building, in a marvellous setting, on the outskirts of the traditional Spanish village of Chercos, in Almeria Province.

This amazing country house/villa is simply impressive even from the street where you can see the stone walls, the majestic entrance gates, the gardens, all looking like a little medieval castle.

The entrance pathway has a little wooden bridge from where you can admire the little fishes lake, and enjoy the views. Further you have a nice porch/outside sitting area, and to the right the covered parking space.

Impressive large stone stairs going down to another covert porch/terrace area with barbecue, and access to the basement and from here you can go to the pool area which has a large tiled sunbathing area with shaded sitting area, ideal for having some drinks.

Another set of stairs go up to the back of the house, where there is another sitting area with table and chairs with a big awning for the terrace, if there is too much sun.

Entering the house there is a large and open dining area with a unique chimney/traditional fireplace, large lounge area, and a kitchen with breakfast bar. This large room is all in wood decoration, high wood ceiling, the lounge walls are covered in wood, ideal for the antique style. All are very good quality and unique, most are antiquities.

From the lounge, on the ground floor is a toilet, a storage room and access to the basement, where is a bar and a wine bodega, also ideal for a games room.

Going back to the lounge there are very nice marble stairs going up to the first floor where we can find three double bedrooms, a family bathroom and the unique and stunning master bedroom with a very large en-suite bathroom. All the rooms have very large wooden windows with a unique design, two of them with a balcony to enjoy the amazing views over the mountains. The master bedroom has a very special design with high ceiling and is very bright, the bed and all the furniture are pure antiques.

Outside the garden is very large, planted with mature olives, fruit trees, also there is a stone fountain and an outside toilet, the garden and the pool needs some tlc, because it is not used at the moment.

It is a very spacious house, to live comfortably and enjoy nature, the beautiful views, the tranquillity of the area, and is very well comunicated, the access is an all tarmacked road, less than five minutes to the village, 40 minutes to Almeria City and the airoport.

This property is a must see to be appreciated, so book your visit now!

We have your Next House in the Almeria region and we are your trusted Real Estate Advisor, do not hesitate to contact us!

Call Roxana on 645 066 139 Calle Salvador Madariaga, 1, 04800, Albox www.nexthousealmeria.com