Valentine’s Day in the Marina Alta

Although its origins go back much further, Valentine’s Day as we know it today goes back to the 18th-century, when it grew into an occasion in which couples expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, and sending greeting cards.

Unfortunately the tradition has been commercialised taking away the essence of what the day is all about, expressing your love for the cherished one in your life.

But the Marina Alta is different it has so much to offer, to make the day special whether you prefer the mountains, the valleys or the seaside, there is somewhere for everyone.

So where could you go?

There’s nothing quite as romantic as a trip back in time to when kings and queens ruled and when the wine was made by hand. There are plenty of options but my favourites are:

Denia castle with its newly restored “palace” and its fantastic views out to sea and across to the mountains.

The winery museum in Maserof with its historic buildings that just ooze character, and as it is the mountains there is plenty of places for you to walk and explore

Playa de Cala Ambolo, a secluded cove that provides some of the best snorkelling and swimming in a quiet and beautiful spot

Caving in the warm waters off Cap de la Nau either by foot or canoe, secluded, beautiful and ever so peaceful

To finish Valentine’s Day off

Valentine ’s Day has become synonymous with eating out, but skip the commercial and usual places and head somewhere special like

El Temple in Benidoleig, small, warm and intimate with great service and very special tapas made and served by the husband and wife team

Els Magazinos in Denia for its street feel, huge variety of meals and its friendly, fun yet warm atmosphere

Pizza l’hedrera for its simplicity, great food and wonderful views down the Orba Valley. You do need to phone your order ahead though as everything is made to order.

Vall de Cavall for something a little upmarket. Surrounded by horse stables and paddocks, the restaurant offers great service, private dining rooms and excellent food with a wide variety of choices. The staff here will make your day special.

Baladrar Beach bar in Benissa Coastal offers Mediterranean charm in an outdoor setting looking out onto a small cove.

Finally if you really want to splash out then QuiQui da Costa is a must, the three star Michelin restaurant with its very private atmosphere and top class service is the best the region has to offer.

What else could you do?

The Alta Marina offers a wide variety of options, whether you go sailing, swimming, walking or sightseeing. But why not try something a little different?

Take a cycling tour with one of the many operators in the area. A great way to see the countryside, to enjoy the fresh air and to sample some of the local cuisine on the way. Many even offer overnight accommodation if you prefer.

Go wine tasting at one of the many bodegas in the area, try the small but intimate Bodegas Parcent or the renowned Pepe Mendoza with wines that are amongst the best the region has to offer.

Take a canoe trip along the cliffs of the Montgo and into the caves.

Go horse riding on the beaches between Els Poblets and Oliva

If you are looking for an overnight stay then the Marina Alta has a lot to offer with many interesting and top quality bed and breakfasts, as well as the usual hotels along the coast. But do yourself a favour and go inland, you will be surprised at the availability of quality establishments.

Happy Valentine’s Day – spend it in the Marina Alta and you won’t be disappointed.

