BREAKING: UK Transport Secretary announces “landmark moment for international travel”

BREAKING NEWS – UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces “landmark moment for international travel” on Thursday, February 10.

“From 4 am tomorrow (February 11), eligible fully vaccinated arrivals no longer need to test when arriving into the UK, and just need to fill out a simplified Passenger Locator Form,” Shapps announced on Twitter.

“As we become one of the most open countries in the world, again from 4 am tomorrow,” Shapps continued, “arrivals who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK.”

“After nearly two years of necessary but complex travel arrangements these changes will make it cheaper & easier for families to travel, taking advantage of the UK’s high levels of vaccination, and keeping us all safe,” he concluded.

A landmark moment for international travel ✈️✅

From 4am tomorrow, eligible fully vaccinated arrivals no longer need to test when arriving into the UK, and just need to fill out a simplified Passenger Locator Form. (1/3) — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 10, 2022

People responded to the news on Twitter by asking Shapps why the process is not being scrapped altogether and what “fully vaccinated” means.

One user wrote: “Why only vaccinated people? Vaccinated people can still be infected. Just end it for everyone and be done with it.”

“I notice you say ‘eligible fully vaccinated arrivals’. Define eligible? Also, what is the situation with people who decided not to take the Covid jabs?,” another said.

Another wrote: “What is ‘fully vaccinated’ – two jabs or three?”

“If they’re not testing people who are fully vaccinated, what’s the point of the passenger locator form?” one person said.

One user tweeted UK PM Boris Johnson to ask: “When will you drop the discrimination against the unvaccinated in order to travel? Everyone knows the jabbed poses the same risks as the unjabbed. This nonsense needs to stop. This is meddling in ppl’s lives.”

For his part, Boris Johnson announced the government’s “living with COVID” strategy at the PMQs on Wednesday, February 9, which means plans to remove all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions a month early.

Mr Johnson told MPS: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we’ll be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early,” the prime minister said.

Indeed, speaking about the government’s plans to scrap all the Covid restrictions, one user pointed out: “If all covid restrictions are being ended of 26th Feb, why isn’t the passenger locator form being scrapped too?”

