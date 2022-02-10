Top UK scientists blindsided by Boris’ Covid rules change.

SOME of the top scientists in the UK were apparently blindsided by Boris’ Covid rules change. The UK Prime Minister announced the “living with COVID” strategy which means the government plans to remove all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions a month early.

Professor Tim Spector, a leading epidemiologist who runs the Zoe Covid study, told Times Radio: “This is more a political type of statement rather than a scientific one.

“I think we have to really look at this in the context, both of politics and science, and also what’s happening, because there is some rationale to this and other countries are doing things similar.

“But it’s clearly a race for the Government to say that Britain is first, Britain is the first to come out of this, Britain has conquered Omicron, our booster programme is world beating etc, etc.

“But I think what they’re relying on is data that is highly disputed scientifically that, really, the UK has come out of this faster and better than anyone else.”

Ending all rules, including the legal requirement to self-isolate will now likely happen on February 24, a month earlier than planned as England will be the first country in the world to fully end pandemic restrictions, according to Boris Johnson.

Professor Spector added: “It’s definitely not over, your risk of getting it is huge, and to suddenly give the wrong message… by saying ‘We’re getting rid of all restrictions, if you’ve got an infection don’t bother isolating’, which is sort of implied but not said, that is totally wrong.”

As reported by the Mirror, Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, said: “Removing the requirement for isolation in the face of high infection levels will inevitably result in increased spread of the virus.

“The real level of current infection is uncertain given increasing use of lateral flow tests and inadequate reporting. This will be further compromised as people will not see the value of testing when they have symptoms or come into contact with infected individuals.

“We need to remain vigilant for the arrival of new variants and not let our guard down. Testing, tracing and virus genome surveillance are vital.