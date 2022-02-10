UK government encourages businesses to apply for COVID support grants

The government is encouraging businesses throughout the UK to apply for COVID support grants, as £850 million is still available to help them recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The UK government has reminded businesses that a significant amount of funding, £850 million, is still available to help them recover from the effects of the pandemic. Business Minister Paul Scully, speaking on February 10, encouraged business owners to apply for the remaining COVID support grants via their local councils. The councils have been asked to provide the eligible businesses with the grants as quickly as possible.

The official statement from the government said:

“The funding is made up of £556 million available through the £635 million Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG) scheme, which launched in January 2022, and a further £294 million through the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme which has been paying out funding since November 2020.

“The OHLG scheme provides businesses in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors with one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premise, supporting those that had been most impacted by the Omicron variant. To provide further support to other businesses, the ARG scheme provides councils with funding they can allocate at their discretion to businesses most in need, such as personal care businesses and supply firms.”

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said:

“We’re working to get our economy running on all cylinders again so we can focus on making the UK the best place in the world to work and do business, creating jobs along the way.

“Eligible businesses should apply as soon as possible for the grants available to help them put the pandemic behind them and get on a sounder footing to achieve success.”

