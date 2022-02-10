The REAL Death in Paradise: Red Cross murder on the beach

When Khuram Shaikh, a Red Cross worker from Rochdale, was murdered on a beach in Sri Lanka, his family took on the corrupt government to get justice.

Khuram Shaikh, a specialist in prosthetics working for the Red Cross in Gaza, was brutally murdered while on holiday with a friend in Sri Lanka on Christmas Day in 2011.

His devastating murder in the idyllic Sri Lankan resort of Tangalle, and the two-year campaign to bring his killers to justice which eventually saw a local politician jailed, was explored in a compelling Quest Red documentary which was broadcast last month – The Real Death in Paradise.

After that Christmas Day in 2011, the Shaikh family would never be the same. Khuram’s brother Nasser and his sister Herra described how they were opening presents and preparing dinner when they received the phone call that changed everything.

“I still remember the call,” said Nasser, an NHS programme manager who lives in Cheadle.

“I just remember this almighty roar, I screamed.”

“I couldn’t breathe, I had to open up the window in the living room to get some fresh air.”

“My wife came running down and knew something had gone wrong at that point, we were just both crying, totally distraught.”

Khuram was a specialist in prosthetics who helped people in war zones who had lost their limbs, he was used to seeing conflict and always strived to help those in need – but he would tragically pay the ultimate price for his selflessness.

When Khuram saw a hotel worker being attacked by a gang of men while having Christmas dinner, he stepped in to help. The gang shot and stabbed Khuram to death and brutally raped his friend on a beach.

“We felt as though there must have been a mistaken identity, that there was some misunderstanding, that he was still alive,” Nasser said.

“He was on holiday, he should have been fine. We were expecting a call from him to wish us a happy Christmas.”

“Our minds were playing tricks with us, it couldn’t have been right.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a case of mistaken identity and Khuram was buried on January 6 2012 after Nasser and a friend flew out to Sri Lanka to repatriate his body.

One year after his death, Khuram’s murderers still hadn’t been charged – despite assurances from local authorities – and the Shaikh family knew something was wrong.

“I realised enough is enough now,” Nasser said.

“We’ve got some names, the words the ministers had given us meant absolutely nothing.”

The family started a campaign to get justice for Khuram, with Nasser speaking out to newspapers and media outlets as well as holding his own press conference in Sri Lanka – motivated by the injustice in Khuram’s case as well as other cases that had not been brought to light.

When the then Rochdale MP Simon Danczuk raised the unsolved murder in parliament in 2013, things began to change. Mr Danczuk had provided support to the family throughout their campaign and brought the case to parliament as Sri Lanka was to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The MP convinced the then prime minister of the UK, David Cameron, to take the case on and Mr Cameron decided to meet with the Sri Lankan President.

Finally, in 2014, four men were found guilty of culpable homicide, attempted murder and other charges and were each jailed for 20 years – one of them was local Sri Lankan politician Sampath Vidanapathirana.

“Everyone grieved in their own way, but mine was put on hold for two years,” Nasser said.

“When I set up a Facebook page for the campaign, I had to be on it all the time. I just devoted every minute to the campaign.”

“I went to work and then in the evening and weekends, it was what I could do next. It became a second job in itself.”

“I never wanted to show any emotion in any interviews, media, with anybody, because I just wanted to be a strong person for my family and to take it to the very end.”

“When they were finally sentenced, I did feel a sense of achievement after what we had to go through for two-and-a-half years.”

“I expected them to get life.”

“But our achievement is that it wasn’t forgotten about. I hope it has changed the country for the better, not just for tourists but for local people, it was a symbolic moment.”

Although Kharam’s killers are finally behind bars, Nasser says that there is no such thing as closure after the trauma they suffered.

His parents, especially his mother, still struggle to come to terms with it daily.

“She’s got better and managed to cope with time, but it’s not been easy at all,” he said.

“It’s changed us all, our outlook on life, that jovial, happy environment isn’t there, unfortunately.”

“When I go to my parents’ house, they feel as though it’s hard to feel happy, it’s hard to smile and have laughter, even though people say ‘time is a great healer’, I’m not sure it is.”

“We feel guilt.”

“For the first few years especially, as soon as there was a moment of laughter, you felt guilty and it stopped very very quickly.”

“Even years on, we have to manage that, laughter, happiness, it’s always contained.”

“It’s changed us and it’s sad to see.”

Khuram’s personal belongings from Gaza are still in a trunk in the garage, left untouched by the family.

“We’ve tried on a number of occasions to go through them, and we just can’t,” said Nasser.

“The last time we did that, my mum fainted.”

“10 years on I still don’t think she’s ready for it.”

On whether Nasser wishes his brother hadn’t gone to Sri Lanka or tried to intervene in the hotel fight, he said: “I never think back and blame Khuram for helping someone else.”

“I wish Khuram had known a bit more about the country and the undercurrents that exist with locals, politicians, that think they’re beyond the law.”

“It’s so important people have the knowledge before travelling.”

“But I knew it was in his DNA to do that, and it was the right thing to do. If that situation came up again, I would expect him to do the same.”

“What was wrong was the repercussions, he did not deserve the outcome from it.”

“It’s important to me that Khuram’s story is shared for many years because it’s important that this never happens again.”

“The documentary is just another avenue to ensure people understand the sad loss of my brother but to raise awareness of what can happen in other countries, and the aftermath it can leave with grieving families.”

“It’s important for his legacy that we can continue the conversation and it’s an opportunity to keep his memory alive.”

The true crime series, which started on January 15, is available on Freeview (channel 39), Freesat (channel 169), Sky (channel 149), BT TV (channel 38) and Virgin (channel 170).

