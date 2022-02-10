Terrace table tax returns to Calpe in April

CALPE town hall has reintroduced the tax that the hospitality industry pays to occupy pavements and publicly-owned roads or property.

This was waived entirely during 2021 and for part of 2020, owing to the Covid-19 situation.

The tax, which is due in April, will be calculated on the market price of each café, bar or restaurant during the low season instead of taking an average of the low and high season price.

There will therefore be a 40 per cent saving, as the terrace table tax will be charged for only six months of the year, as agreed after consulting local business-owners, Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala said.

Sala also emphasised that should the pandemic situation deteriorate, bringing with it a return to restrictions, the town hall would again suspend the tax.

 


