Telefónica suffers massive outage

The national mobile and fixed line operator Telefónica suffers a massive outage on Tuesday that had yet to fully rectify itself by Wednesday evening. The breakdown affected mobile and internet users across the country with the 4g network going down at 11am.

The company said the problem had been fixed by 1pm however many clients were still complaining of an intermittent service that evening.

According to the company all parts of the country were affected and in particular corporate users, with users unable to make calls or to connect to the internet. Users call dial but receivers could not answer, while social media applications like WhatsApp and mail service providers like gmail were also affected.

The company has admitted responsibility for the failure, which it blames on the failure of several Movistar 4G network nodes, but has not specified its scope or the number of people affected.

The breakdown is also believed to have affected Telefónica’s own employees, including those who work at the corporate headquarters in District C of Madrid. Other providers who make use of the Telefonica network were also affected.

Around 11:00 a.m., Spanish peninsular time, the Downdetector , which records phone and internet service outages through user complaints, began to verify the problem. And an hour later, 68% of the complaints referred to the telephone service. Complaints also accumulated on the Movistar Spain Twitter account.

Network issues are rare these days and in particular a massive outage such as the one experienced by Telefónica this week, the company remaining quiet about the true cause of the outage.

