Spanish parcel at UK airport unearths weapons gang

Spanish parcel discovered at a UK airport unearths weapons gang.

A Spanish parcel that contained deactivated weapons was discovered at Birmingham airport. The discovery of the parcel sparked a major investigation. The investigation culminated in an organised crime gang being imprisoned for more than 30 years.

The suspicious parcel was intercepted by UK border Force agents in November 2019. The parcel came from a Spanish retailer. Police opened an investigation and discovered an organised crime group. The group had been buying, converting and selling firearms in the UK.

Greater Manchester police tracked down the gang who have now pleaded guilty to firearm offences. Martin Joyce, Joseph Hodskinson, Mark Crolla and Dannell Jammeh have now been imprisoned for more than 30 years in total.

Greater Manchester Police’s Detective Sergeant Damian Reed commented: “This group posed a significant threat to the public being in possession of such weapons and it’s a relief that they are now going to spend the foreseeable future behind bars.

“The firearms trade funds serious criminality, which can lead to people losing their lives as well as destroying local communities.”

