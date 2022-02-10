Snoop Dogg makes MAJOR new announcement.

Snoop Dogg makes a MAJOR new announcement.

RAPPER Snoop Dogg makes a MAJOR new announcement – he is now the top D-O-Double-G at Death Row Records after purchasing the record label that launched his career nearly 30 years ago.

In fact, it was under Death Row Records that Snoop Dogg released his debut album; Doggystyle, which was produced by Dr. Dre (co-founder of the label). The process took two years and was released in 1993 due to public demand and high pressure from retailers.

In a statement, the 50-year-old said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members,” Snoop said.

“This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.

“I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records,” the rapper said.

Back in its heyday, Death Row Records was home to stars such as Dr Dre, 2Pac, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger and even MC Hammer. However, the label went into bankruptcy in 2006.

The label was owned by Blackstone investment firm and MNRK Music Group, who Snoop also took time to thank: “I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality.”

The announcement comes days before the Dogfather is set to take centre stage at the upcoming NFL Super Bowl halftime show, where he will line up next to friends and fellow industry icons; Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

