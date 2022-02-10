Shock as two children run over by bus in Spain’s Alicante

Image: Pixabay

Shock as two children run over by a bus in Spain’s Alicante. The children are only aged seven and eight years old.

Two children have been run over in Alicante’s Alcoi. The shocking accident happened on Thursday, February 10. According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) the 7 and 8-year-old children were run over by a bus.

The accident happened at 12.50pm. The coordination centre received a call saying a bus had run over two children. Medics rushed to the scene of the accident which happened in Alcoi’s Valencia Street.

The coordination centre mobilised multiple ambulances. According to reports the children were treated by the paramedics for head traumas. Two ambulances were used to rush the children to the Virgen de los Lirios hospital.

At this moment in time, no further details regarding how the accident happened are known. No details on the children’s state of health are known either.

