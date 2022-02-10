Viva Salon Varietes: the only true live theatre on the Costa del Sol

The Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola, the “only true live theatre on the Costa del Sol,” is putting on a variety of shows this spring for you to enjoy!

The Salon was built in 1925 and actually ran as a theatre until 1956, when it was turned into a cinema. It showed films in Spanish and films in English once a week – which was a wonderful treat for the ex-pats in those days.

All Salva shows are put on voluntarily, with the majority of the cast and crew contributing their time and energy for free.

Upcoming SALVA shows are as follows:

Majestic Music Hall (variety show) – Wednesday February 9 – Sunday 13

The Sound of Music (Musical) – Friday March 25 – Sunday April 3

Beyond Reasonable Doubt (Play) – Wednesday April 27 – Sunday May 1

All shows start nightly at 7:30pm, Sundays at 7 pm and matinees at 3pm. Tickets can be booked on the Salon Varietes website: https://salonvarietes.com/, via email at [email protected] or by calling the Box Office on 952 47 45 42.

All other upcoming shows can also be found on the Salon Varietes website.

The Salon’s Board, SALVA, works very hard to maintain the superb standard that has been achieved over the years by a dedicated band of extremely talented people. Some have been involved in the professional theatre and now give their knowledge generously and gladly to keep the doors of the Salon open.

The reviews from audiences of recent past shows speak for themselves. Deano said: “What a lovely show with emotion and passion! Great performing that makes you think about the past through great songs we all love and can singalong.”

Another audience member said: “Awww guys…thank you all for a fabulous Majestic Night….thoroughly enjoyed it….was so great to see familiar faces on the stage really enjoying entertaining the crowd…my hands are red from clapping…..anyone who has a few hours to spare over the next couple of days please go and see this brilliant show. Well done cast and crew.”

