Rescuers free croc from tyre stuck around its neck for six years

A salt water croc that had a motorcycle tyre stuck around its neck for six years has finally had rescuers free it. Wildlife conservation officials in Indonesian praised the tireless efforts of a bird catcher who worked to catch the croc and to remove the discarded tyre.

The 4.5-meter saltwater female crocodile had become an icon in Palu, the capital city of Central Sulawesi where the croc was regularly with the tyre around its neck. Residents were becoming increasingly concerned for the reptile with the tyre getting tighter and running the risk of choking her.

Efforts made in the past had been unsuccessful with conservation officials having tried and even in 2020, Australian crocodile wrangler Matthew Wright and American wildlife biologist Forrest Galante tried and failed.

In early January, 35-year-old bird catcher and trader Tili, who recently moved to the city, heard about the famous crocodile from his neighbours. He was determined to rescue the reptile after he saw her frequently sunbathing at a nearby estuary.

He told The Associated Press: “I have experiences and skills in catching animals, not only birds, but farm animals that are released from the cage,” he continued saying “I believe I can rescue the crocodile with my skills.”

Tili devised a trap using ropes of various sizes tied to a tree near the river. He laid chickens down as bait and after three weeks of waiting and several failed attempts he finally trapped the croc on Monday night.

With the help of two of his friends, Tili pulled the trapped crocodile ashore and sawed through the tire, which was 50 centimetres in diameter.

A video that circulated widely on the internet showed a crowd cheering nearby as Tili and his friends broke the crocodile free. Other residents then contacted firefighters and a wildlife conservation agency to help them release the animal back into the wild.

Haruna Hamma who heads Central Sulawesi province’s conservation agency said: “For all of the efforts Tili has done for protected wildlife and being the kind of animal lover he is, that’s a great milestone.”

Conservationists believe that the tyre was likely deliberately placed by people in a failed attempt to trap it as a pet or skin it for sale. Crocodiles and other swimming reptiles often travel into garbage-studded waters with nothing to stop a tyre from ensnaring them according to Hamma.

Government data recorded 279 crocodile attacks in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, between 2007 and 2014. Of these, as many as 268 cases of attacks were carried out by saltwater crocodiles, of which 135 were fatal.

Despite the attacks, many locals revere the saltwater crocodiles and were pleased to see the rescuers free the croc from the tyre that had been stuck around its neck for six years. Saltwater crocodiles are protected under Indonesian law.

