Property booming on the Golden Mile

ONE of the Costa del Sol´s biggest realtors, Spanish Estates, is proving that the property market really is back booming after announcing they are opening their latest office on Marbella´s Golden Mile on Monday, February 14.

Offering luxury properties both to rent and buy, Spanish Estates has been serving the Costa del Sol for 15 years.

Their latest venture marks the return of the area´s thriving property market, with the company explaining that buyers are travelling from across the world for a piece of Spanish living.

The Euro Weekly News caught up with Spanish Estate´s Chris Newsham to talk about his company´s latest venture as well as how the property market is booming on the Costa del Sol.

A holder of a Spanish Realtor license since 1997, Chris graduated as a member of GRI Graduate of Realtor Institution in Los Angeles.

Chris told the EWN: “Our new office is on the Marbella Golden Mile, right opposite the Marbella Club. It´s a top location and will help us widen the area we serve clients.”

He added: “We are still keeping our Mijas office to serve our market there.”

Speaking about Spain´s booming property market, Chris said: “We´ve sold two properties this week, the market´s moving quickly now.

“We´re now finding the market is coming from US and the UK and we´re getting requests on big properties.”

Chris explained Spanish Estates´ new office will offer the most premium properties in Marbella, adding, “We´re excited how much the market has changed because the listings we´re getting in now are all €1million to €38 million, and with a different type of clientele coming to the Costa del Sol.”

Spanish Estates´ new office will open on Marbella´s Golden Mile on Monday, February 14.

