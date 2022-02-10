Prince of Wales tests positive for COVID-19.

THE Prince of Wales tests positive for COVID-19, according to a Clarence House statement on Thursday, February 10.

A message on the prince’s official Twitter page read: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Charles was due to visit the Great Hall at the Castle, Winchester, and also unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester in the city today.

On Wednesday, February 9, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT), a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 to support disadvantaged communities in South Asia.

Incidentally, it was on this day (February 10) one year ago that Prince Charles and Camilla received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A Clarence House spokesman said at the time: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Today’s news means it is now the second time heir to the 73-year-old has contracted coronavirus, after he fell ill with the virus in 2020.

