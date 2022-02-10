Play the game in English on Alfaz’s board game afternoons

ALFAZ town hall is organising an afternoon of board games on February 23 at 4.30pm in the Hogar del Pensionista.

Organised by the town hall’s Other Nationalities department, the games in English afternoons will be held once a month, explained councillor Martine Mertens.

Despite being held in the Hogar del Pensionista, the councillor explained that there is no age limit although the event is principally aimed at adults, with the added attraction that non-British participants will be able to practise their English.

“We are a multicultural municipality and we feel that these games afternoons will be a pleasant and different way for residents to widen their circle of friends,” Mertens said. “At the same time this will also help people to forge links with the different communities that live here,” she explained.

Readers interested in taking part need only ring 629 816 197 to enrol, the councillor added.