New suicide helpline number to be available in Spain

The Ministry of Health have a new suicide helpline number available in Spain



According to information collected from the Official State Gazette (BOE) this Thursday, February 10, the Ministry of Health will make free short number, 024, available to anyone at risk of committing suicide.

This line will operate throughout the national territory and is anonymous, accessible, and confidential. Created since last December 20, it will be available in May.

Evolutio Cloud Enabler, SA, is the operator designated by the Ministry of Health to handle their new service, whose call reception centers are located in the Community of Madrid.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



2020 became the year with the highest number of suicides in the history of Spain since 1906. Known as the stealth pandemic, during that year almost 3,941 people decided to end their lives, which represents an increase of 7.4 per cent compared to 2019, specifically, 270 people more.

The opening of this new line is included in the 2021-2024 Action Plan for Mental Health and Covid, of the Ministry of Health. It has been developed in order to be able to centralise the necessary help for people with suicidal tendencies, and to provide them with information so that they can access help to specialised healthcare.

In the BOE it is made clear that this service to prevent suicide will be available, “three months after the publication of this announcement”, which will thus begin to operate before May 10.

Line 024 will have professionals with multidisciplinary profiles, as well as experts in people with suicidal tendencies. These people, in addition, will be provided with all the information they need to be able to access health services adapted to their own personal circumstances.

Its implementation will be perennial, but it is still unknown if the service will have a schedule, or, on the contrary, if it will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In the event that the help is not available 24 hours a day, all the information about the hours in which the service is operational will be recorded.

Likewise, during calls to the line, any type of “advertising, entertainment, marketing, sale or use of the call for the future sale of commercial services” is prohibited. The needs of users with hearing or speech disabilities will also be taken into account, so that they can receive the service they need, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.