Mummified body found sitting at kitchen table

Mummified body found sitting at a kitchen table in Italy.

The shocking case highlights the importance of checking on neighbours and relatives. The body of 70-year-old Marinella Beretta was discovered in the district of Prestino in north-western Italy. The woman was discovered by the police. She had been sitting at her kitchen table for over two years.

Marinella had been born in a nearby town and reportedly had no living relatives. The woman had sold her house but it had been agreed that she would still live there.

Her house had been bought by a Swiss man. Neighbours alerted the man that the garden was in a poor state. This led the man to alert the authorities and asked them to check on the woman.

When police attended the property they discovered the mummified remains. An investigation has begun but it is thought that the woman died alone.

Mummification only happens in rare circumstances so it is not yet clear how the body was mummified.

The Italian Minister for Family and Equal Opportunities Elena Bonetti commented on the sad death. She said: “What happened to Mrs Marinella Beretta in Como, the forgotten loneliness, hurts consciences.

“Remembering her life is the duty of a community that wants to stick together.

“We need to not limit our horizons to the private and go back to healing the ties between ourselves.”

She went on to add: “Taking care of each other is the experience of families, institutions, and our citizens: no one should be left alone.”

