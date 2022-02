Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

Dame Cressida Dick, the chief of the Metropolitan Police is to leave her position as Commissioner

Dame Cressida Dick, the current chief commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police, according to reports, is to resign from her post. This comes after she has endured months of pressure as several scandals engulfed the force.

Criticism was hurled at the Met Police after serving police officer Wayne Couzens was found guilty of raping, torturing, and murdering Sarah Everard. This was followed by revelations about racist and sexist texts being shared among several officers on the force.

More recently, Dame Cressida was tasked with handling an inquiry into the alleged lockdown parties at Downing Street, and only seven hours had assured BBC London that she had no intention of resigning, although she had been ‘put on notice’ by Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London.

A statement released by Dame Cressida read, “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership, while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.

Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life. Throughout my career, I have sought to protect the people of this wonderful thriving, and diverse city.

There have been many tough calls. And many challenges. The 2017 terrorist attacks, the Grenfell fire, difficult protests, the pandemic, the murder of serving officers. I’m incredibly proud of my team and all they have achieved.

Since day one, tackling violence in all its forms has been my number one priority. We continue to see teenagers murdered on our streets, and every attack is a tragedy.

But we are delivering, and overall violence is down. The Met is bucking the national trend. We are achieving remarkable results in key areas of violence, with thousands of fewer victims of knife crime, robbery, and other attacks.

I leave a Met that is growing, and will soon record the largest ever number of officers. London is becoming safer. These great people include more women than ever in every rank and role, and an increasing number from a broad range of ethnic backgrounds that truly reflect the diversity of London.

This Met is looking to the future and is ready for threats to come. Officers are better equipped and better informed as we take advantage of mobile and other technologies and forensic capabilities, and introduce better uniform and safety equipment.

We are delivering enormous transformational change, improving our systems, and trialling innovative and state-of-the-art technology, including live facial recognition and faster ways to capture and examine digital information.

Our counter-terrorism capability is world-leading. Last year I was extremely proud to see the first phase of the Counter-Terrorism Operations Centre bringing all agencies together in one place as we adapt to the evolving threat.

This is the Met where every hour of every day our people perform heroic acts to protect the public. We are more accountable, more transparent, and more open than ever – with deeper links to our communities.

The murder of Sarah Everard and many other awful cases recently have, I know, damaged confidence in this fantastic police service. There is much to do – and I know that the Met has turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence. For that reason, I am very optimistic about the future for the Met and for London.

Thank you to everyone in the Met, and those who work with us, for the extraordinary efforts you make each and every day. The public depends on you, for your professionalism, courage, compassion, and integrity. You make a huge difference to people’s lives every day. I salute you”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

