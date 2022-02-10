Messi fired all the staff after buying a luxury hotel in Cádiz

Leonel Messi, now the Paris St Germain (PSG), is well known for his forays into the hotel and property business, the latest a luxury hotel in Cádiz where all the staff have since been fired.

MIM Hotels group, the hotel chain owned by Leonel Messi , acquired the luxury establishment a few days ago in Sotogrande , one of the most exclusive areas of Cádiz:.

The well-known hotel in San Roque, is the sixth acquired by Messi and a great holiday destination for the well to do. Messi, the former Barça captain well known for his business acumen having acquired a number of high profile properties.

The purchase in itself is not that news worthy in that he has acquired a number of properties over the years, however on this occasion the hotel group has dismissed the entire staff of around 40. No reasons have been given for the dismissal which San Roque Mayor Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix described as a blow to the town. Ruiz Boix has apparently made contact with the group to try and negotiate a reversal of the decision.

According to the a report in Europa Sur, the mayor said: “The hotel has a regular clientele, with families who spend the summer there for more than 20 years and we are not going to allow the first decision to be the dismissal of great professionals, men and women who have the support of this mayor and who must be incorporated into their jobs.”

The mayor added: “I had a staff with experience of 25 to 30 years to which unfortunately the first news that has reached them from the new hotel group is their dismissal!” Ruiz Boix, has vented his anger with the decision.

In what is an usual decision following a buyout of a hotel and what may contravene EU labour law, Leonel Messi’s hotel group has fired all the staff of a luxury hotel that he has bought in Cádiz.

