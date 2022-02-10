Meghan and Harry have ‘eye on the money like pal James Corden’, according to Royal expert.

Since moving to America Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have grabbed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. One expert has said that the pair are “very driven by money.”

Journalist Richard Mineards writes for The Montecito Journal, which is Harry and Meghan’s local paper.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The former royal correspondent told The Evening Standard: “They’ve obviously got their eye on the money like their good friend James Corden, who now earns something like $12 million per season of The Late Late Show.

“I think they’d like to get on that sort of level where hopefully they can earn lots of money and get their views across but also do good things with The Archewell foundation as well.”

The expert believes that Meghan and Harry will stay in the US long-term. He commented: “I don’t think they’ll move back to the UK at all.

“The British people see [Meghan] as the Wallis Simpson stealing the golden prince. They are much more welcome on this side of the Atlantic.”

When Harry appeared on James Corden’s show he commented: “I had to get my family out of there.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.