Manchester United no closer to deciding next manager

MANCHESTER United are apparently no closer to deciding who is going to be the club’s next manager.

Man Utd have technically been without a permanent manager since they axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in November with Ralf Rangnick appointed as interim manager until the end of the campaign.

However, life at Old Trafford has not been easy for the German and although he has expressed an interest in staying on at the club, it will unlikely be as manager.

The Express are reporting that United are eyeing Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag as potential replacements when Rangnick completes his managerial duties at the club, although in truth the club are no clearer to appointing anyone at the moment.

Constant rumours have circulated about former Spurs boss Pochettino but Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is a new one.

Pochettino is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), however, reports from France state that the Argentine is unlikely to stay in Paris past the summer.

Erik ten Hag has worked wonders at Ajax since taking the job in Amsterdam back in 2017 and could be ready to step up to a “bigger” team.

United currently find themselves in 5th position, 21 points behind league leaders and local rivals Manchester City.

The club are desperate to compete in the league again having not won the Premier League title in nine years and counting – despite bringing in the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

