Julia Bradbury warned about ‘scam’ by concerned fans

Julia Bradbury has been warned about a ‘scam’ product by concerned fans.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to warn Julia Bradbury about a “scam” product that she was testing out.

Julia had been using a £15.99 foot patch that claimed to detox the body. She shared a photo and said, “how disgusting does this look”.

Julia commented: “How much fun did you have in bed last night?! I tried out these Body Detox foot patches to ‘remove toxins from the body’. How disgusting does this look? [sic].

“They apparently have a cleansing function, drawing out toxins overnight. They promise an array of benefits including: improvements to your metabolism, immune system, insomnia, fatigue, migraines, back pains, swellings etc etc etc. Whadya think? [sic] Any reflexologists/traditional medicine experts out there with an opinion?

“SEE COMMENTS BELOW there are no scientific studies to back up these claims so we all have to rely on anecdotal evidence. As an aside i always consider who has paid for scientific trials/data.

“Obviously a big pharma corp has a vested interest in their medication ‘trialling well’. I am not endorsing or critiquing these patches.. just gave them a go. [feet emoji] #health #feet #patches #toxins #beauty (Thanks Kelly for the gift [feet emoji]).”

Concerned fans quickly warned Julia off the foot pads. One person commented: “Detoxification is done by the liver, not the soles of the feet. All of these foot pas are a scam. Companies love preying on our fears and insecurities. Save your money.”

A second fan told Julia not to waste her money and said: “These are well known to be a scam. Don’t waste your money people. Just eat healthy and drink plenty of water [heart emoji].”

Recently Julia shared an update on how she was recovering after her mastectomy. She said: “Hi everybody. I’m back in my pyjamas today. I’ve sort of gone backwards this week.

“I’ve been feeling better and stronger every week since my op but this week I’ve got really flu-ey symptoms.

“I’ve done a covid test and that’s come back negative. I’m really phlegm-ey and cough-ey and chesty.

“All I really want to do to stay in bed but I have forced myself just to come outside and just get just 20 minutes out here.

“Because I know it’s going to be good and fill my lungs with some good air. And sometimes you just gotta push through a bit.

“Then I’m gonna go back to bed. I hope you having a good weekend and sending lot’s of love. Hope you’re all getting your outdoor time.”

