Indonesia changes capital to replace fast-sinking Jakarta

The government of Indonesia is to change its capital city to Nusantara, to replace the fast-sinking Jakarta, a long-suffering victim of climate change.

In April 2019, the government of Indonesia, a vast country of 17,000 islands, announced its intention to move the administrative capital, now Jakarta, to a different location. The decision was taken for a variety of reasons, the most significant being the growing effects of climate change. This idea has now been formally approved by the national parliament, which has also decided to name the new city Nusantara, which means ‘archipelago’. The new capital will be located on the large island of Borneo.

A long-suffering victim of global warming, Jakarta suffers from periodic flooding, something its inhabitants are used to. The problem is that such episodes have become more frequent and more severe over the past few decades.

Jakarta was largely built on marshy land by the sea. The rainy season brings a multitude of difficulties for many of its neighbourhoods.

“The possibility of Jakarta being submerged is no laughing matter,” Heri Andreas, who has studied the sinking of the Indonesian capital for 20 years at the Bandung Institute of Technology, told the BBC.

“If we look at our models, by 2050, 95% of North Jakarta will be submerged,” he added.

In fact, the process is already underway and Jakarta is the fastest-sinking city on the planet. North Jakarta has sunk more than 2.5 metres in 10 years and continues to do so at a rate of 25 centimetres a year in some parts, which is more than double the global average for coastal megacities.

In terms of the city as a whole, it is sinking at an average of 1.15 centimetres per year and almost half of it is below sea level.

The best-known case of a sinking city is Venice, which, according to NASA data from 2019, is sinking at a rate of 3.4 millimetres per year and accelerating.

The president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, explained: “Nusantara will not only have government offices. We want to build a smart metropolis that can be a magnet for global talent and a centre of innovation”.

The chosen area has safer terrain and is less prone to the natural disasters that characterise other parts of the country, such as earthquakes and volcanoes.

________________________________________________________________________

