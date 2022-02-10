Imogen Tothill: Body found in search for missing 17-year-old girl

Police have said they have found a body near the Ravenscroft area of Holmes Chapel, Cheshire in their search for the missing 17-year-old girl Imogen Tothill.

Human remains have been found in a wooded area but have not been formally identified, but they are believed to be hers.

Imogen’s death is not believed to be suspicious, her family informed and a case file is being prepared for a coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Imogen’s family at this difficult time,” Cheshire Constabulary said.

The 17-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday after she failed to return to her home in Holmes Chapel.

Police had searched for her throughout the night to no avail.

Earlier on Wednesday Inspector Mike Crimes said her disappearance was “totally out of character for her” and police were “becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare”.

Officers had appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage of Imogen to help with their enquiries.

Someone who is believed to be a relative posted an appeal on Facebook saying her phone was off and she had last been seen on Middlewich Road in Holmes Chapel at 12.40pm on Tuesday.

“We just want our beautiful girl home,” the message read. “No words can describe how much we miss and love her.”

Dane Valley Financial Services, a business in Holmes Chapel, said they are “devastated to hear of the tragic news”.

“As a mark of respect to the Tothill family, we will not be posting on social media for the next few days,” they said.

Phil Davies Butchers, a local shop, said: “We are beyond devastated to learn of the tragic outcome following the search for Imogen today.

“We send our love and thoughts to her family, friends and the many of you touched by this heart-breaking loss.

“As a mark of respect to the Tothill family and their friends, we will not be posting on social media for our business for the next few days, to allow the community time to grieve.”

No more information on the body found in the search for missing 17-year-old girl has been provided by police who are still searching the area for clues as to what happened to her.

