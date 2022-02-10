Human remains discovered from violent deaths in Alicante

Human remains were discovered in an Alicante ravine.

The bodies of two people who are believed to have suffered from a violent death have been discovered in a ravine in Alicante’s Elche.

According to reports by Información, the human remains belong to a man and a woman. The bodies were reported to have been discovered bound by shackles. Duct tape had also been used to gag the two people.

The shocking discovery took place on Sunday, February 6. The local police were alerted that a citizen had discovered what was thought to be a skull and a femur in the area.

Officers rushed to the scene of the incident where they confirmed that human remains were present. An operation was started and the area was sealed off. According to sources speaking to Europa Press, the area was cordoned off in case more bones were discovered.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday and DNA tests are being carried out in a bid to identify the victims. Reportedly the deaths are not recent and some time has passed since the two people died.

