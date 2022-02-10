Huge bronze statue will be a show of strength on the Teulada-Moraira coast

THE Gigante de Sal (Salt Giant) statue is to be installed on the coast at Moraira.

Coderch and Malavia, winners of the 2017 Queen Sofia Painting and Sculpture Prize, intended the Gigante to look out over the sea and the statue has spent the last year in the Valencia City marina.

The date of the Moraira inauguration, March 6, was deliberately chosen to coincide with the start of the pandemic two years ago, the Valencia-based sculptors explained.

“The statue is an ode to human strength in a difficult situation like the Covid-19 crisis,” Coderch and Malavia said, drawing attention to the Gigante’s message that celebrates society’s ability to recover from collective catastrophes.

The artists thanked Teulada-Moraira town hall for providing them with such a privileged site for the outsized bronze sculpture:

“We regard it as an honour that the Gigante should start a new chapter of its life in Teulada-Moraira, which so represents the beauty of the Valencian Community,” they said.

In turn, Teulada-Moraira’s mayor Raul Llobell declared he was proud that Coderch and Malavia, who have done so much to bring art to the street, should have chosen the municipality after displaying the Gigante in Munich, Toulouse and Capri.

“We are very pleased to have a statue in Teulada-Moraira which represents our capacity for overcoming adversity and demonstrating that we are stronger together,” Llobell added.