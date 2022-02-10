Valencian Community: Ximo Puig pledges millions to hospital improvements.

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, pledges millions to hospital and health centre improvements in the Valencian Community.

Speaking on Thursday, February 10 Puig announced that €139 million will be awarded for improvements in hospitals and health centres in the Valencian Community after being confronted by the trustee of the PP, María José Catalá, who demanded “a change of direction” to health management because the old way had “collapsed” and needed changing.

The president has indicated that before the end of February the second phase of the expansion of the hospital care building of the Clinical Hospital of Valencia will be awarded €70 million.

Likewise, during February, the expansion of the Marina Baixa Hospital will be awarded €60 million while the new Torrent III health centre will be awarded €1.5 million.

In Primary Care, the works of the new Torrent III health centre will be awarded €1.5 million, the extension of the Petrer II will receive €4.77 million and the reform of the Villena I will be given €849,463.00.

The head of the Consell also announced that the works to reform and adapt the first floor of the Hospital de la Magdalena in Castelló will be put out to tender for €1.85 million.

Puig took to Twitter to show the improvements planned for the Marina Baixa hospital.

He noted that the space will be doubled from 33,000 to 63,000 m² and hospital beds will increase to 322. He said: “The extension of the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa begins to provide better health care to the inhabitants of the region.”

