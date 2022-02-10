Hipra will be “the European vaccine we’ve been waiting for”, says Carolina Darias

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has said that she is hopeful that Hipra will prove to be “the European vaccine we’ve been waiting for”.

The Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said she was hopeful that the new vaccine developed in Spain, Hipra, would help to increase global immunity and become “the European vaccine we have been waiting for”.

“We must vaccinate everyone, but we must also facilitate the manufacture of vaccines in the corners of the world where it is most difficult, and here Spain has a leading role to play with the new Hipra vaccine, which we hope will be the European vaccine we have all been waiting for,” said Darias before the informal meeting between European health and foreign ministers in Lyon.

Darias travelled to the French city with José Manuel Albares, the minister of Foreign Affairs, to take part in the meeting.

“We must continue to make progress with solidary vaccination,” Darias told the international press. On February 10, she will take part in an informal meeting between health ministers from the European bloc held in Grenoble.

The Hipra vaccine began Phase III trials this week, being administered to volunteers at a hospital in Girona. This is the last step in testing before the final approval for it to be put on the market.

Albares pointed out that solidarity in the donation of vaccines and the sharing of scientific knowledge with developing countries with low vaccination rates is “fundamental” in order to defeat covid-19.

