Exclusive to Next House Almeria!

AN immaculately presented and well maintained three bedroom villa set in a large private plot with swimming pool, mature gardens and lovely views over the surrounding mountain ranges on the outskirts of Albox.

From the street electric sliding gates open into a driveway laid to gravel with ample space to park several cars, in front is a carport for one car and a store room. The garden can still be made your own as there is plenty of space where you can plant different trees and plants.

In front of the house is a large veranda / shaded porch, ideal to enjoy the beautiful views and relax. The front door opens into a large entrance hallway, that is divided in two. To the left is the spacious and bright living room with brand new pallet burner and air conditioning. The lounge it has a modern and elegant design. From here an archway leads into a large and independent dining room with another archway on the left giving way to a fully fitted kitchen with access to the front and back terrace. There is a hallway which gives access to both terraces and the pool area and has a utility room and a pantry. The kitchen is separated from the lounge by a middle breakfast bar.

In the dining room double glazed window doors open onto the back terrace where the pool area is. For now the pool area is completely fenced, to keep the children away, but it can easily be reopened. It’s a 12×5 swimming pool, with large tiled sunbathing area, with a covered terrace, bbq area, and again lovely views.

Going back inside the house, from the entrance hallway an archway to the right leads into an inner hall which gives way to the rest of the rooms. The master bedroom is a nice big room with hot and cold air conditioning, ceiling fan, an en-suite bathroom with shower and is separate from the rest of the rooms. First on the hall on the left is an office/storage room, on the right is the large family bathroom with bath. The second bedroom is a bright double room with ceiling fan.

The third bedroom is another large and bright room with ceiling fan and air conditioning.

All of the rooms have mosquito nets, metal blinds and security grills. There is also an alarm system with cameras throughout, a pre-installation of optical fibre, although internet is connected already.

The property also has a large roof terrace ideal to enjoy the stunning views from the surroundings.

It is five to seven minutes drive from the large market town of Albox which offers all necessary amenities such as supermarkets, banks, bars, restaurants, pharmacy, post office and a medical centre.

The location of the property is amazing, as you have neighbours around, but not overlooked at all and you have a large plot to enjoy privacy, but still close to the town with all the facilities and just 30 minutes drive from the beach.

Do not miss it and book your visit now! We have your Next House in Almeria!

Call Roxana on 645 066 139 • Calle Salvador Madariaga, 1, 04800, Albox • www.nexthousealmeria.com

Whether you are Buying or Selling… Nobody will work harder!!