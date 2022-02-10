EE customers warned to check bills after glitch charges woman £25,000

EE customers have been warned to check their bills after a glitch charged a woman £25,000. Multiple customers have been affected by the overcharging glitch.

An EE glitch has seen customers hit with staggering bills after travelling in America, Mexico, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The issue began when data passes purchased for roaming when abroad were not activated.

One EE customer took to social media to complain about the staggering charges. They said: “I have incorrectly had over £1,000 of roaming data added to my bill and my account suspended. I keep trying to contact EE via phone and it keeps getting cut off.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another customer told The Telegraph how they had spent a month in the US and been hit with an eye watering charge of £25,000.

EE are aware of the issue and will be contacting customers. The company commented: “We are contacting affected customers to reassure them that they won’t have to pay for these incorrect charges.”

Martyn James is a consumer expert and he has warned customers who have been abroad recently to check their bills carefully.

Martyn commented: “If you’ve been abroad in the past month and purchased a roaming pass, don’t assume you’ve been billed correctly.

“Check your bill urgently to make sure you haven’t been overcharged and if you’re not sure, get in touch with the business and get them to explain anything that looks wrong.”

“The dark days of data roaming charges may be a distant memory for most, but these spectacular billing errors reveal just how high the cost could be for using your phone abroad.”

He went on to add: “While some of bills sent out by EE are patiently wrong, data charges while in a different country can still be eye-wateringly high – and you can easily be hit with a massive bill just be making a few simple errors with your phone’s settings.

“Most mobile phone providers have stated that roaming charges will apply again in Europe this year, so beware! The cost of using your phone for scrolling through social media on the sun lounger could be more than the cost of your flights.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.