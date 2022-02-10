Driver escapes bus inferno in Spain

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Driver escapes bus inferno in Spain
Credit: Twitter

Driver escapes bus inferno in Spain’ Sevilla.

The bus inferno broke out in Sevilla on Thursday morning, February 10. The driver was treated for smoke inhalation injuries. The bus had caught fire on Glorieta Berrocal, in the Ronda Urbana Norte. Fortunately, no passengers were inside the bus when the blaze started.

According to the Sevilla Emergency Services, the fire started in the vehicle’s engine area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Sevilla Emergency Services took to Twitter and said: “The driver (41) of a bus on fire in Glorieta Berrocal was treated on the spot by #E061 for smoke inhalation.

“#Firefighters extinguished the fire that started in the engine area. Only partial damage to the passenger compartment, thanks to rapid intervention.

“It was travelling without passengers.”


The firefighters were able to intervene quickly in the fire and prevent major damage. Shocking photos of the fire were also released by the emergency services. From the photos, it appears that the driver is lucky to only be suffering from smoke inhalation injuries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here