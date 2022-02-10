Driver escapes bus inferno in Spain’ Sevilla.

The bus inferno broke out in Sevilla on Thursday morning, February 10. The driver was treated for smoke inhalation injuries. The bus had caught fire on Glorieta Berrocal, in the Ronda Urbana Norte. Fortunately, no passengers were inside the bus when the blaze started.

According to the Sevilla Emergency Services, the fire started in the vehicle’s engine area.

The Sevilla Emergency Services took to Twitter and said: “The driver (41) of a bus on fire in Glorieta Berrocal was treated on the spot by #E061 for smoke inhalation.

“#Firefighters extinguished the fire that started in the engine area. Only partial damage to the passenger compartment, thanks to rapid intervention.

“It was travelling without passengers.”

The firefighters were able to intervene quickly in the fire and prevent major damage. Shocking photos of the fire were also released by the emergency services. From the photos, it appears that the driver is lucky to only be suffering from smoke inhalation injuries.

