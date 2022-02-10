Covid survivors wanted in Spain’s Andalucia.

A new appeal has been launched asking Covid survivors in Andalucia to step up and support Covid research.

According to the Junta de Andalucia: “The Andalucian Registry of Sample Donors for Biomedical Research, an initiative of the Biobank of the Andalucian public health system, has launched a new appeal to the public to encourage them to donate samples that will allow further research into Covid-19 and the search for effective treatments.”

The researchers need people who have recovered from Covid to contribute to their research. The Spanish scientists are hoping to gain a deeper understanding of the coronavirus infection and how it is triggered. The researchers are looking into ways to treat the disease.

The Junta de Andalucia explained: “In the Andalucian Registry of Sample Donors for Biomedical Research there are more than two thousand registered donors whose samples have supported 13 research projects, not only in the field of Covid-19.

“Donations of biological samples, in general, are essential to facilitate the viability of biomedical research projects that help to advance scientific knowledge, disease diagnosis, therapeutic efficacy and access to drugs.”

Anyone who wishes to register should head to www.soydonanteparainvestigacion.es or email [email protected].

The researchers want to take samples of hair, nails, sweat, urine and blood. They would also like to take skin biopsies if possible.

