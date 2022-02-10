Couple find “spooky” family tie to house over 50 years later

A couple in North Wales were shocked to discover that their new home already had family ties.

Lisa Harrison and Dave Barnes bought the property together in October 2021, later realising they would be living on the exact same road that Lisa’s father was born on in 1961 – 61 years ago.

Lisa and Dave began renovating the house and what they found next had them in shock.

Ms Harrison said: “My mum and dad started to help us decorate the main bedroom and what they found on the wall was amazing and spooky all at once.”

“Whilst peeling off the first section of wallpaper, mum noticed a drawing.”

“After more paper was removed the outline of a pair of scissors with two names and a date became clear.”

The two names written on the wall were ‘V. HARRISON’ and ‘G. ROBERTS’ with the date November 1963 sketched on the scissors, perfectly intact.

It turns out that the first person to decorate the house that Lisa and Dave ended up buying was actually Lisa’s grandfather Victor Harrison and his work partner Gwyn Roberts in 1963.

