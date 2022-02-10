Compulsory black box for cars in Spain. The idea of the car black box is similar to that of an aeroplane black box.

All new cars in Spain will have to include a black box from July 6. The boxes will record relevant information if an accident occurs.

The black box also known as EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) could potentially impact insurance prices according to insurance comparator Acierto.com. This will depend on what data insurance companies have access to though.

In the event of an accident, the black box will store the data which was recorded within the 30 seconds before the accident took place. The box will also store five seconds worth of data from after the accident. The data will then be available for relevant authorities to help determine the cause of an accident.

Reportedly all this information will only be made available anonymously. No personal data such as gender, age or name of the driver is expected to be recorded.

Details such as vehicle speed, engine revolutions and whether the brakes were applied will be recorded. Other information such as the position of the accelerator, frontal and side-impact forces and any steering movements will be recorded too.

Additional data such as the status of safety systems including airbags, seat belts and driving assistants will also be recorded.

It is expected that the data will be used from the black boxes to reconstruct accidents and create road safety programs in the future.

The European Parliament believes that these new devices could save up to 25,000 lives and prevent more than 140,000 injuries.

At the moment it is unclear how much data insurers will have access to if any. The European Union’s preference is that only the authorities will be able to access the data.

Acierto.com revealed a recent ruling in Germany said that data could be provided to insurance companies.

According to the ruling: “The insured are obliged to provide everything that helps to clarify the causes of an accident, by virtue of their obligation to inform.”

