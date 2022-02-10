Church sex abuse panel in Portugal unearths hundreds of cases.

A CHURCH sex abuse panel in Portugal unearths hundreds of cases. The lay committee was looking into historic child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church.

An announcement made by the Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Church said that during its first month of work it received allegations from 214 people from people born between 1933 and 2006.

“This suffering is associated with feelings of shame, fear, guilt and self-exclusion, reinforcing the idea of lives where the sensation of ‘standing on the sidelines’ was always present,” the committee said in a statement on Thursday, February 10.

The committee, which officially started its work on January 1 and will report to the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference at the end of the year, says its task is to study what child sex abuse has occurred, not launch formal investigations.