Camilla breaks silence following the Queen's comments.

CAMILLA breaks her silence following the Queen’s comments about her taking on the title of Queen Consort when her Charles takes over as ruler of the country.

Over the weekend, the Queen said in the written message: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

“I remain eternally grateful for and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Now, the Duchess of Cornwall has broken her silence following the comment’s from the head of state.

On Thursday, February 10 Camilla visited the community food centre ⁦Nourish Hub⁩, where she responded to a member of the public who asked about her future role within the Firm.

Camilla told diners at the community kitchen she felts “very honoured” and “very touched” by the Queen’s message backing her as future Queen Consort, as reported by the Express.

The Duchess has continued her public duties on February 10 without her husband, Prince Charles.

As we reported earlier, the Prince tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

A statement from Clarence House read: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Charles was due to visit the Great Hall at the Castle, Winchester, and also unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester in the city today.

Since the news, Clarence House has confirmed Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative for Covid.

Both Charles and Camilla attended a reception on Wednesday, February 9 to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT), a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 to support disadvantaged communities in South Asia.