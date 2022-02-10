Book a visit to this wonderful villa

Next House Almeria presents to you this charming two bed villa with a large garden, private swimming pool, garage and amazing views over the surrounding mountains on the outskirts of Albox, in the province of Almeria.

The property is in a great location, is less than 10 minutes drive from the town of Albox which offers all necessary amenities such as supermarkets, banks, bars, restaurants, a pharmacy, a post office and a 24-hour medical centre. The beaches of Almeria are 40 minutes away.

From the street a sliding iron gate opens into a large garden divided into different seccions all fenced up, planted with mature trees, palms and fruit trees like oranges, lemon trees, mango, apple tree, and the rest almond and olive trees, where there is a plenty of parking space for several cars and a metal garage. From here there is a gate to another part of the garden that surrounds the house and the pool area. Here are several sitting areas, ideal to relax and enjoy the views.

The pool area has a modern shower, two sitting areas around it which are ideal for sunbathing, reading and enjoy the peace of the countr side and is laid with artifical grass around the wooden pool. From here steps lead to the house.

Before the front door there are are two terraces, the first one is ideal to enjoy outdoor meals and again the beautiful views over the garden, the mountains and the pool, the second terrace is a covered one which is ideal for the winter months, it’s all enclosed with fly screen and it’s like another lounge you can enjoy both in summer and winter and here is the second bathroom, actually used as storage. Also outside there is a big storage area and two other small ones.

The front door leads to the spacious and bright living room with a fireplace in the corner, there is also a ceiling fan and air con. From the lounge, an archway gives access to the fully equipped and bright kitchen.

To the right of the living room another archway gives access to a hall where you can find two bright and large bedrooms, one with air con, and the family bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a door that leads to the back garden and immediately to the right there is a fenced area which is now used for dogs when visitors arrive. The land is laid with gravel for easy maintenence, and you easly can still put your own stamp on it.

All the rooms have mosquito nets, ceiling fans and window bars.

The access is all paved, and it is close to the main road with easy access to the motorway, which leads to the coast in less than 40 minutes and to the nearby airports of Almeria in one hour and Murcia in one hour and a half.

Look no further and contact us now to book your visit to this wonderful villa. We have your Next House in Almeria!

